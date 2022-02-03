Free Furnace February is here, and we want to help you save money!

Free Furnace February is here, and we want to help you save money!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Energy Savers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Energy Savers, visit https://www.energysaversair.com/.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” might be only a Christmas song you hear once a year, but winter is still an entire season! That’s why your friends at Energy Savers want to help you stay warm during these especially cold months.

That’s where Energy Savers’ Free Furnace February – or FREEbruary – is in full effect this year! We’re giving away a FREE 80 percent efficient gas furnace with the purchase of a 16 SEER air conditioning system. But the savings don’t stop there, Energy Savers is also giving away a free WiFi-enabled thermostat AND a 12-year parts and labor warranty.

So you know what you’re getting, let’s talk about how SEER and a free WiFi-enabled thermostat can save you money in the long run.

SEER is not just another word for fortune teller

(WendellandCarolyn | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The engineers never met an acronym they didn’t like, and that’s why you’ve probably never heard of SEER before. SEER stands for seasonal energy efficiency ratio, and it’s the maximum efficiency rating that your heating and cooling system is rated on.

Just like the miles per gallon rating on your car, the higher your SEER rating, the better and more efficient your HVAC system is.

Energy Savers’ FREEBruary deal gives you a SEER 16 system, one of the highest rated residential systems you can get! SEER 16 is a high efficiency, two stage system that transfers air twice as fast and can be eligible for a tax credit in many places.

WiFi-enabled thermostats give you control wherever you want it

(eyecrave | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Programmable thermostats have taken over the HVAC market in the past several years, allowing homeowners greater control over when their units kick on instead of wasting valuable energy when no one is home.

A programmable thermostat can also help homeowners, according to ENERGY STAR, save up to $180 a year on their electricity bills.

But what about these fancy new WiFi-enable thermostats? Well, welcome to the next generation.

New smart and internet-enabled thermostats give homeowners an even greater level of control never seen before. WiFI-enabled thermostats can be connected to your home’s internet and controlled via web-based or smartphone apps. Imagine sitting at the office and realizing you still have the heat on at the house when no one is there. Instead of adjusting the heat when you get home for lunch, you can open an app on your smartphone and turn off the HVAC entirely!

On top of that, you can program your thermostat through an app just like you would on the thermostat itself.

You might be a little concerned about installing the thermostat though. Nothing to worry about, honestly, as even these WiFi-enabled thermostats can be installed using your home’s existing wiring. No need to call for help when you can wire it all yourself!

At any rate, Energy Savers is here for you this winter. FREEBruary lasts a limited time, so give us a call for a free home estimate!