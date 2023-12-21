Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of iGreen Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about iGreen Solutions, visit https://igreensolutioninc.com.

Roof coating has many benefits for your home or business and iGreen Solutions is ready to help. It adds an extra layer of protection to lengthen the lifespan of your roof. There are several types of roof coatings including acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, elastomeric and asphalt.

But why should you get your roof coated? Here’s 5 benefits of roof coating.

1. Extend the lifespan of your roof

Because roof coating can protect your roof from damage from natural elements or other damage, it will ultimately extend the lifespan of your roof. Roof coatings can also help seal any damage that already exists, such as small cracks or holes.

2. Protect against leaks and further damage

Since the coating can repair cracks and holes, your roof will be better protected from further damage and leaks. This also means that mold and mildew won’t be able to sneak in, which would cause further damage.

3. Save on your energy bills

A roof that has a white or reflective coating will reflect instead of absorb the heat from the sun. This keeps the temperature in your building more consistent and reduces your overall energy consumption. In the sunny, warmer months, your building won’t get as heated. In the breezy, colder months, the roof coating barrier will keep out drafty winds, and better protect against rain, sleet and snow.

4. Simple maintenance

Roof coating systems are very easy to maintain! Once installed, you won’t have to do anything to keep them in good condition, though we do recommend occasionally sweeping off anything, like dirt and natural debris, that might build up on your roof.

5. Improve overall roof appearance

In addition to the protections mentioned above, roof coatings will also improve the appearance of your roof. Coatings are available in a wide spectrum of colors and styles to give your home a whole new look. With a roof coating system from iGreen Solutions, you will have a beautiful and well-protected roof for many years to come.

Our Industrial and Commercial Coating consultations provide our customers with excellent solutions to corrosion and abrasion control, thermal reductions, insulation, fireproofing, waterproofing, safety options, among others. We aim to completely understand our clients’ needs and provide solutions specifically designed to target individual problem areas. iGreen Solutions is a Platinum Installer for BioDefense Coatings and Technologies, an industry leader in manufactured coatings.

We’re located in Waverly Hall, Georgia, and provide a wide variety of roofing services including residential, commercial, and industrial roofing. We handle work on new construction, re-roofs, restorations, leak repairs, preventative maintenance, and inspections, all while providing top-notch service. We set high standards for workmanship and adhere to manufacturer and industry-approved roofing specifications.

Learn more about all the services iGreen Solutions offers at igreensolutioninc.com/services.