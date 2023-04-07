Kia Autosport of Columbus partners with PAWS Humane Society to ‘Stock the Shelter’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kia Autosport of Columbus and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kia Autosport of Columbus, visit https://www.kiaautosportcolumbus.com/

Kia AutoSport of Columbus is partnering with PAWS Humane Society to host the ‘Stock the Shelter’ pet supply drive to help animals in need in the community. Organizers are asking that everyone bring toys, food, and treats for animals, this includes dogs and cats.

Donations will be accepted until April 12th from noon to 6:30PM

Here’s a list of accepted donations:

Purina Dog Chow



Purina Puppy Chow / Puppy Formula



Large/XL KONG Toys



Peanut Butter (no xylitol)



Chicken/Beef Broth



Dog Toys



Training Treats



Purina Cat Chow



Purina Kitten Chow / Kitten Formula

You can donate directly to PAWS through Amazon or you can directly drop off your donations at the Kia AutoSport location. Kia will also donate a portion of the proceeds from every car sold this month!