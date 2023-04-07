Kia Autosport of Columbus partners with PAWS Humane Society to ‘Stock the Shelter’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kia Autosport of Columbus and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kia Autosport of Columbus, visit https://www.kiaautosportcolumbus.com/
Kia AutoSport of Columbus is partnering with PAWS Humane Society to host the ‘Stock the Shelter’ pet supply drive to help animals in need in the community. Organizers are asking that everyone bring toys, food, and treats for animals, this includes dogs and cats.
Donations will be accepted until April 12th from noon to 6:30PM
Here’s a list of accepted donations:
- Purina Dog Chow
- Purina Puppy Chow / Puppy Formula
- Large/XL KONG Toys
- Peanut Butter (no xylitol)
- Chicken/Beef Broth
- Dog Toys
- Training Treats
- Purina Cat Chow
- Purina Kitten Chow / Kitten Formula
You can donate directly to PAWS through Amazon or you can directly drop off your donations at the Kia AutoSport location. Kia will also donate a portion of the proceeds from every car sold this month!