Lead a Vibrant, Fulfilling Life at Legacy Reserve at Old Town

Autoplay

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Legacy Reserve at Old Town and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Legacy Reserve at Old Town, visit https://atlasseniorliving.com/legacy-reserve-old-town.

As the newest upscale retirement community in Columbus, Georgia, active seniors and their families are choosing Legacy Reserve at Old Town for a vibrant and fulfilling experience, whether they need independent living, assisted living or memory care services. We will provide a familial atmosphere with caring associates and unique neighbors who want to get to know you.

There’s always something to do at Old Town. This includes coffee conversations at Whitewater Bistro, where games like dominos sometimes also take place. Bernard’s Bar plays host to a daily happy hour, themed bingo, and holiday parties. Watch a daily movie at the Emory Theater, or join one of our regular outings to restaurants, art classes and Springer Opera House shows.

For some exercise, Old Town’s heated, salt water pool offers aerobics classes, and there are opportunities to take part in chair yoga, seated cardio, and walking clubs.

Engaging speakers are brought to the facilities regularly to speak on many different topics related to aging and senior living.

In the Old Town community, we also have three restaurants to serve residents and their guests:

Whitewater Bistro serves breakfast and lunch, including items like grilled chicken wraps, homemade soups, fresh salads and juicy burgers.

McCuller’s offers gourmet dining for dinner, and offers a classic “down home” option every day and specials throughout the week, including desserts!

Find all your sports bar favorites at Benard’s Bar, including personal pan pizzas, Reuben sliders, wings and chicken tenders. Along with offering signature cocktails, the bar is also stocked with popular beer and wine options.

At all three food establishments, our talented chefs and dining director do an incredible job with structured menus to satisfy all guests. New menus are curated every six weeks!

So, are you ready to lead an active, social and fulfilling lifestyle at Legacy Reserve at Old Town? Visit our website today, or give us a call at 762-254-3603, to find the place that’s right for you or your loved one!