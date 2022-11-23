St. Francis’ da Vinci Surgical System is the future of surgery

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Francis and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Francis, visit https://www.mystfrancis.com/.

Rapid advances in technology have turned major surgical operations into tidy, efficient procedures that can reduce recovery times. St. Francis is one of the leading healthcare organizations for using these kinds of technologies.

That’s where our da Vinci Surgical System comes in. Da Vinci is more than just another piece of technology to brag about -- it’s changing the way we perform surgery.

Da Vinci is St. Francis’ robotic surgical system featuring enhanced detail and precision with minimally invasive incisions.

This system allows for a shorter hospital stay, less pain, less risk of infection, less blood loss, fewer transfusions, less scarring, faster recovery and a quicker return to normal daily activities.

So far, da Vinci has been used for general, urologic, gynecologic, thoracoscopic, and thoracoscopically-assisted cardiotomy procedures. Featuring clearance by the FDA, da Vinci allows for a safer surgery experience and is covered by most major insurance providers.

