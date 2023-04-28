St. Francis offers direct anterior hip replacement surgery

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Francis and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Francis, visit https://www.mystfrancis.com/.

St. Francis is proud to offer direct anterior total hip replacement surgery, a minimally invasive surgical approach that offers numerous benefits to patients. Unlike traditional hip replacement surgery, which requires a large incision and extensive muscle dissection, direct anterior surgery involves making a small incision at the front of the hip joint and accessing the joint through natural muscle planes, allowing for a quicker recovery.

One of the main benefits of direct anterior total hip replacement surgery is a faster return to normal activities. Patients who undergo this procedure typically experience less pain, reduced hospital stays, and quicker rehabilitation times. Additionally, direct anterior surgery is associated with a lower risk of dislocation and a decreased likelihood of muscle damage.

However, not all patients are good candidates for this approach. Patients who have had previous hip surgeries, severe hip deformities, or significant muscle atrophy may not be suitable candidates for direct anterior total hip replacement surgery.

At St. Francis Hospital, our team of experienced surgeons and medical staff are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We offer state-of-the-art technology and techniques to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. If you’re suffering from hip pain, talk to your doctor about whether direct anterior total hip replacement surgery is right for you.