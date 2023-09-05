Local Couple Opens Second Tire Pro Location to Better Serve Area

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tire Pro and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tire Pro, visit https://www.mytirepro.com.

Tire Pro, a licensed Goodyear dealer, has been a fixture on Milgen Road in Columbus, Georgia for the past thirty years. Locally owned and operated, it has served Muscogee County and the surrounding area as a tire dealer and full-service shop during that time. In 2021, Tire Pro was purchased by Alex and Ariel Hammock. Alex Hammock, having managed the 5755 Milgen Road location for 23 years, is fond of saying the purchase was a lifetime in the making.

While purchasing Tire Pro during the height of Covid presented a unique challenge, Alex and Ariel wanted to tackle that lifetime goal of owning their own shop head on. It has been an exciting process to continue the Tire Pro legacy as the Tire Pro team continues to serve Columbus.

Recently, Alex and Ariel have taken the next step in building the Tire Pro brand with the addition of a second location. This second full-service shop is located off Veterans Parkway at 5244 15th Avenue, next to NAPA Auto Parts. The building was originally built in 1997 to house Automotive Network and features six bays, office space, and a conference room which offers a great space for mechanic training. Customers can expect the same excellent service and prices that Tire Pro is known for as well as access to the latest in diagnostic technology and equipment.

Alex and Ariel are excited about this next step and believe it is the best way to continue offering excellent service and prices for the local community. Recently awarded Columbus’ Peoples Choice Awards for Best Tire Store, Best Oil & Lube, and Best Auto Service Center, Tire Pro has also been voted a Neighborhood Fave in Nextdoor’s 2023 Local Business Awards.

The auto repair industry is always growing to meet the growing demand for diagnostic technology and faster, better service. As we have seen in Columbus, the last few years have proved difficult for smaller shops to keep their footing with many being bought out by investment groups or larger retailers. Your local Tire Pro strives to meet the growing repair needs of our community with this new location with up to date on the job training and a commitment to making that old car run like new.

The grand opening for Tire Pro’s second location is today, September 5, 2023. The Tire Pro team will be celebrating their grand opening will some very special guests, prizes, and fantastic deals. Today, September 5th, come on down for some of the best boiled peanuts in the area thanks to The Peanut Plug and enjoy a meet and greet with the Columbus Riverdragons’ mascots, Torch and Scorch! On Friday, September 8th, to wrap up the week’s celebration, come on out and try Graffiti Foods food truck which will be on site for breakfast and lunch (7am to 2 pm).

The first eight customers on opening day will receive a voucher for 2 tickets to any home game for the upcoming Columbus Riverdragons 2023-2024 regular season and the first 50 customers during opening week will be entered to win a $200 gift certificate. Your Tire Pro team will also be offering $20 off all oil changes during opening week to help get your car ready for fall!

Alex and Ariel have many goals they want to tackle in growing the Tire Pro brand. Stay tuned for a rewards program in the making and a Tire Pro app to make your car maintenance experience easier and more accessible! Most importantly, they want to continue to build a reliable and accessible Tire Pro that participates in our community, provides jobs and on the job training, and is your local resource for reliable service and tires.