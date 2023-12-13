Finding a Used Car

(leongoedhart | Getty Images)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of White’s Automotive Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about White’s Automotive Center, visit https://whitesautomotive.com/

Some people would rather pull their teeth then to deal with a used car salesman. I admit that some salesman can be difficult, but finding a good used car may not be as bad if you know what to look for. Don’t buy a car if someone tells you, “It only needs this and it’s a cheap repair.” If it was cheap repair, why didn’t they repair the vehicle and sell the car for a higher price? It doesn’t make sense! Don’t buy a car that has a warning light on or lights that don’t work. All warning lights come on when you start the car for a bulb test to let you know that the system is working. Also, make sure the fenders and door lines are straight and equal. Open the hood and look at the grill, headlights, and fender bolt to see if they have been replaced. Look under the car for leaks, oil, or coolant.

Another thing you can do is get a repair vehicle report from one of the internet sites, like CARFAX. These sites can be a powerful tool for buying a used car. If the report shows that the car was wrecked, then great. If the report doesn’t show a wreck, then don’t trust it completely. These sites only get information if other companies send them the information. For example, if someone hit a curb and bent some front-end parts and doesn’t want to involve the insurance, they could have the vehicle repaired and paid so insurance was never involved. If the insurance isn’t involved, then there will be no information to be sent in.

The best thing to do is test drive the vehicle to your trusted mechanic and have them look over it and get an online report. Make sure the interior isn’t worn out and the vehicle does not have a severe number of scratches and small dents. If the vehicle interior and exterior look bad, then the previous owner did not take care of the vehicle. Basically, all you are doing is trying to make sure a person takes care of the vehicle. If they did, then it will likely be a good vehicle for you. Come see us at White’s Automotive Center if you have any questions – we’re here to help!