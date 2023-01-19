Purchasing a Used Vehicle

Sponsored - So, you’re thinking of buying a used car. Well, I can’t stress enough how important it is to have the vehicle inspected before you purchase. With today’s market and used or new car availability, there is just not much out there. Most of the vehicles that are available are in “bottom of the barrel” condition. The reason is that people aren’t trading in their vehicles to buy a new one. Most people are getting rid of vehicles because the repair bill is too high or there is something wrong with the car. Now there are good used cars…just not very many. Therefore, you need to get it inspected by a professional, preferably by a third party.

I have two levels of inspection that I can perform on a vehicle that you want to purchase. The first level is at no cost to you, and it involves checking the overall condition of the car. That usually involves checking for body work to see if the vehicle was in a major accident. Small fender benders are not a big problem, but suspension and frame damage can be very serious. We also check fluid levels and condition of fluids. We also look for leaks and possible major engine or transmission repairs. And, we check the A/C, heater function and interior condition. Basically, we see if the vehicle looks “tired” or worn out.

If we pass the first inspection then you can opt to have it put on the rack and have a more detailed inspection. This inspection comes with a fee and may need to be worked into the schedule. I always recommend at least the first level. If a vehicle has been taken care of, it will most likely be a good vehicle for you. Remember to test drive the vehicle and have it inspected before you sign or purchase the vehicle. This can save you a lot of money on repair bills. Let us know if you have any questions and come see us at White’s Automotive Center.

