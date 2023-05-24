Stay Cool This Summer with an A/C System Recharge From White’s Automotive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of White’s Automotive and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about White’s Automotive, visit https://whitesautomotive.com.

Summer is here and it is already getting hot. In one of my earlier posts, I talked about A/C systems. This time, I want to expand on that and talk a little bit more about DIY A/C Systems getting repaired. I know that A/C systems getting repaired can get very expensive and these aftermarket kits are tempting. Using one of these freon kits is dangerous and risky.

For starters, in other states, it is illegal to buy 100% R-134a Freon. So, most companies sell R-134a freon with stop leak conditioners or oil mixed in with it. This picture is a cut away of a modern A/C condenser. As you can see, the part that freon passes through is about the size of the ball in a ballpoint pen. The stop leak can and will stop up these parts. The stop leak can also damage the expansion valve or orifice tube.

Secondly, the gauge that comes on these recharge systems, shows a blue and red line that indicates proper charge. Even for professionals, it is impossible to recharge R-134yf with gauges properly. The gauge readings on our professional machines will show the proper readings with the systems 20% undercharged or 20% overcharged. In both cases, the A/C system will not cool properly, and you can rupture a hose or the emergency relief valve on the compressor. Most cars today use a variable rate A/C Compressor. This means the compressor will vary how much work it does at any given time. So, this makes gauges even harder to recharge one properly.

So, if you find 100% R-134a Freon, which is hard, you still cannot charge it the proper amount. If you use the freon loaded with stop leak, you are liable to ruin the condenser, the A/C compressor and expansion valves. You can succeed, but there is an extremely high risk of causing damage costing thousands of dollars just to save $50.00 to $80.00.

Most kits cost about $50.00 and the A/C service at my shop today is around $120.00 to $150.00 as of now. So come by and see us at White’s Automotive Center – we’re here to help!