What’s Wrong With My Car? White’s Automotive Answers Your Questions

It's time for an Ask the Expert segment with White's Automotive.

For today’s first question, a viewer asked about their 1997 Honda Accord that doesn’t start in the morning, but for the rest of the day it starts fine.

First, I’d like to say I enjoy these types of challenges. In an earlier Business Break I talked about the details of the problem that you have. This is a perfect example. When it doesn’t start, does the starter engage or is it just clicking? And what do you do to get it started in the morning?

If you are having to jump it off, I would have the battery tested and make sure the cables are clean and tight. If the battery is good and cables are good, then you may have something drawing the battery down overnight. I just need more details so that I can accurately answer and possibly give you a viable solution.

Today’s second question was about a Chevy Equinox jerking to the left. The driver stated an alignment has been done and the brakes are good.

When does it jerk? I assume it’s when you apply the brake that it jerks to the left. You can have good brake pads, but if one of the calipers is seized and not working properly, that can cause a jerk. Also, the proper procedure for doing an alignment is to check all front-end parts before the alignment. If the alignment was done properly, you shouldn’t have any worn out ball joints or tie rods.

Thank you both for submitting your questions! If you need further assistance, I would be glad to help.