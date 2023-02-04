Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-62 victory for the heavily favored Volunteers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 134.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Auburn 62

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-9.5)



Tennessee (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (134.5)



Tennessee has compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Auburn is 10-9-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Tigers games have gone over 11 times. The teams combine to score 146.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Auburn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 33.9 rebounds per game, 75th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.7.

Auburn makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4. It shoots 29.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.8%.

Auburn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.2 per game (193rd in college basketball) and force 13 (125th in college basketball).

