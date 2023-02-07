The Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Georgia is 8-5 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 120th.

The Bulldogs average only 1.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Rebels give up (68).

Georgia has a 7-7 record when putting up more than 68 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia has fared better at home this season, posting 71.7 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Bulldogs have played better at home this year, surrendering 62.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in road games.

At home, Georgia is making 0.3 fewer treys per game (7.3) than in away games (7.6). However, it has a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (32.3%).

Georgia Schedule