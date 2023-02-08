How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Georgia Tech shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 331st.
- The 67.1 points per game the Yellow Jackets score are the same as the Fighting Irish allow.
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 72 points, it is 6-0.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Georgia Tech is putting up 9.8 more points per game (71.3) than it is in away games (61.5).
- The Yellow Jackets give up 70.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 71.6 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Georgia Tech has played better in home games this season, sinking 7 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Duke
|L 86-43
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/1/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 68-58
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/4/2023
|@ NC State
|L 72-64
|PNC Arena
|2/8/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
