Thursday's game between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (16-9) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-6) at Ted Constant Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Old Dominion to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Eagles' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 72-61 victory over JMU.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 72, Georgia Southern 61

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season, a 72-61 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.

Georgia Southern has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 162) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7

83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16

99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 5

Georgia Southern Performance Insights