Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Yellow Jackets head into this contest on the heels of a 64-58 loss to Miami (FL) on Sunday.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Clemson 58
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets' best victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets secured the 68-62 home win on February 2.
- The Yellow Jackets have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1
- 57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16
- 65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets put up 61.6 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential.
- In ACC action, Georgia Tech has averaged 0.6 fewer points (61) than overall (61.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets score 65.2 points per game. On the road, they score 58.6.
- In 2022-23 Georgia Tech is allowing 2.3 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than away (62.2).
- Over their past 10 games, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 60.7 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points than their season average (61.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.