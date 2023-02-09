How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will look to break a four-game home losing skid when taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up (63.7).
- When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 67 points, it is 11-6.
- Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
- The Lady Tigers average 67 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 60.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- Clemson is 12-6 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Clemson has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents (46.9%).
- The Yellow Jackets' 38.4 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Lady Tigers have given up.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|Clemson
|W 85-74
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/2/2023
|NC State
|W 68-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/5/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 64-58
|Watsco Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
