Kennesaw State vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (9-13) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11) clashing at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for Kennesaw State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Owls dropped their last game 65-57 against Liberty on Saturday.
Kennesaw State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Kennesaw State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Eastern Kentucky 63
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who rank No. 159 in our computer rankings, 71-61.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 21
- 66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5
- 75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15
- 69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 292) on January 12
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 66.3 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allowing 65.9 (232nd in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Kennesaw State puts up fewer points per contest (65.5) than its season average (66.3).
- The Lady Owls are posting 74.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Kennesaw State is giving up 59.9 points per game this season at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (69.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Owls have been scoring 64.9 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
