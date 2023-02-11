Saturday's contest at Ted Constant Convocation Center has the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (17-9) taking on the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-53 win as our model heavily favors Old Dominion.

The Lady Panthers' last contest was a 63-55 loss to Appalachian State on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 74, Georgia State 53

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes on January 28, the Lady Panthers secured their signature win of the season, a 72-64 home victory.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 25

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 19

66-57 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 5

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 340) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia State Performance Insights