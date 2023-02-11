Kennesaw State vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (10-13) and the Bellarmine Knights (7-18) clashing at KSU Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Kennesaw State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Owls are coming off of a 70-63 victory against Eastern Kentucky in their most recent game on Thursday.
Kennesaw State vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Kennesaw State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 71, Bellarmine 58
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a 65-60 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 19
- 66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5
- 75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on February 9
- 69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls average 66.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (229th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Kennesaw State is putting up 65.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (66.4 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- The Lady Owls are putting up 73.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kennesaw State has played better in home games this season, giving up 60.2 points per game, compared to 69.4 away from home.
- On offense, the Lady Owls have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 66.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
