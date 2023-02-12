Georgia vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) and Florida Gators (14-10) matching up at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Lady Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent matchup 79-61 against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Georgia vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Georgia vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 68, Florida 62
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in a 64-60 win on January 5 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- Georgia has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 20
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on December 17
- 82-77 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 8
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 26
- 79-61 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on February 5
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball.
- Georgia's offense has been less effective in SEC games this year, scoring 65.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.4 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Bulldogs have played worse in home games this season, putting up 67.3 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in road games.
- In home games, Georgia is giving up 13.5 fewer points per game (53.8) than in away games (67.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs have been putting up 66.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 67.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
