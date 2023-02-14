Auburn vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Neville Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Missouri matchup.
Auburn vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-6.5)
|151.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-7)
|151.5
|-305
|+255
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-7.5)
|151.5
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Auburn (-6.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
Auburn vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Auburn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Auburn Tigers games have gone over the point total 15 out of 25 times this season.
- Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- A total of 15 Missouri Tigers games this season have gone over the point total.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Auburn Tigers have experienced the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +8000.
- Auburn has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
