How to Watch Georgia vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) will hope to break a six-game road skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Georgia vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Georgia is 8-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 100th.
- The Bulldogs put up only 1.1 more points per game (70.1) than the Tigers give up (69).
- When Georgia puts up more than 69 points, it is 8-8.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia is putting up 72.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 65.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs are surrendering 15.1 fewer points per game (63.8) than in road games (78.9).
- Georgia is averaging 6.9 threes per game, which is 0.7 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% at home and 32.3% on the road.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 82-57
|Reed Arena
|2/7/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 78-74
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Kentucky
|W 75-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/14/2023
|LSU
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.