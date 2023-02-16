Thursday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) and Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

Their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 84-73 over Appalachian State.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Eagles defeated the James Madison Dukes at home on February 4 by a score of 72-61.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 162) on January 19
  • 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7
  • 83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16
  • 84-73 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 11
  • 99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

  • The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 70.7 per contest (317th in college basketball).
  • Georgia Southern is scoring 76.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 5.8 fewer points per game than its season average (82.4).
  • The Lady Eagles are putting up 87.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively, Georgia Southern has played better in home games this year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 74.4 in away games.
  • The Lady Eagles' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 74.0 points a contest compared to the 82.4 they've averaged this season.

