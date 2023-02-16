Thursday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13) going head to head against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 66-54 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 85-79 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Wake Forest 54

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets took down the No. 22-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 68-62, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).

Georgia Tech has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4

58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1

57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16

65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26

Georgia Tech Performance Insights