Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13) going head to head against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 66-54 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.
Last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 85-79 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Wake Forest 54
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets took down the No. 22-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 68-62, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
- Georgia Tech has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1
- 57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16
- 65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets average 61.5 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (97th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Georgia Tech scores fewer points per contest (60.9) than its overall average (61.5).
- The Yellow Jackets post 66.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Georgia Tech has played worse at home this season, ceding 62 points per game, compared to 61.7 away from home.
- The Yellow Jackets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 61.4 points a contest compared to the 61.5 they've averaged this season.
