Thursday's contest between the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-13) and Kennesaw State Lady Owls (11-13) going head to head at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Owls head into this game on the heels of a 77-73 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 64, Kennesaw State 57

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls' best victory this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Lady Owls brought home the 65-60 win on the road on January 21.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 19

66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5

75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on February 9

69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10

Kennesaw State Performance Insights