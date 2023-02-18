The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (78th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (117th).

The Bulldogs have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

