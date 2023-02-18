Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (17-7) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-14) matching up at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Georgia Southern.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Eagles claimed a 63-61 win over Marshall.
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Coastal Carolina 68
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes 72-61 on February 4.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 108) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on January 7
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on February 16
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on January 5
- 84-73 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 252) on February 11
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a +271 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Georgia Southern is averaging 75.7 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (81.6 points per game) is 5.9 PPG higher.
- The Lady Eagles are putting up 85.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
- Defensively, Georgia Southern has played better in home games this year, allowing 66.9 points per game, compared to 74.4 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Eagles have been racking up 72.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 81.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
