Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-18) going head to head at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Owls claimed a 54-47 win against Jacksonville.

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 69, North Florida 59

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Owls defeated the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 66-57, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 19

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 21

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 194) on January 12

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on February 9

54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 230) on February 16

Kennesaw State Performance Insights