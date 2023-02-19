How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (21-7) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 13-11.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
- The 82.4 points per game the Seminoles record are 21.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (61.2).
- When Florida State puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 21-6.
- Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 42% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 57-41
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 85-79
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 63-55
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
