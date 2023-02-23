Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-9) and Auburn Tigers (14-12) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Lady Bulldogs won on Sunday 71-48 over Arkansas.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 71, Auburn 58

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they secured a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Bulldogs are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Georgia has the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 74) on December 17

66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on November 20

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 88) on December 21

Georgia Performance Insights