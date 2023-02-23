The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets put up only 3.2 more points per game (61.7) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.
  • When it scores more than 58.5 points, Georgia Tech is 11-5.
  • The Fighting Irish record 14.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).
  • Notre Dame is 21-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
  • Notre Dame is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
  • This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Pittsburgh L 85-79 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/16/2023 Wake Forest W 63-55 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Florida State L 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 Virginia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

