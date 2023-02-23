Mercer vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (11-14) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-17) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bears enter this contest on the heels of a 70-59 victory against Samford on Saturday.
Mercer vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Mercer vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 69, Furman 59
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win of the season came in a 76-75 victory on November 7 over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in our computer rankings.
- Mercer has five losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- The Lady Paladins have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 135) on January 12
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on December 19
- 70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 234) on February 18
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 234) on January 21
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 294) on February 4
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears have a -23 scoring differential, putting up 63.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allowing 64.5 (183rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Mercer has averaged 65.6 points per game in SoCon play, and 63.6 overall.
- At home, the Bears score 65.8 points per game. On the road, they average 61.8.
- At home, Mercer concedes 63.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up the same number.
- While the Bears are putting up 63.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 64.3 a contest.
