De'Andre Hunter will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his last game, a 122-101 loss against the Knicks, Hunter put up 20 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Hunter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.9 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA 20.5 21.7 22.7 PR 19.5 20.3 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 11.2% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.4 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers give up 106.3 points per contest, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 40.3 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 22.9 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2022 21 5 1 2 1 0 0 2/15/2022 35 18 2 0 2 0 1 10/23/2021 30 12 3 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.