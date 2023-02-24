Friday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (19-7) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-19) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center (on February 24) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Georgia Southern, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 75-59 victory against South Alabama in their last outing on Wednesday.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Georgia State 66

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on February 4, a 72-61 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Panthers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Georgia Southern has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 100) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 197) on January 7

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on February 16

75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 18

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia Southern Performance Insights