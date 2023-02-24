Two of the league's best scorers match up when Trae Young (11th, 26.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.2 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH. The Hawks are 1-point favorites.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1)
  • Pick OU: Over (225.5)
  • The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, putting up an ATS record of 26-32-1, compared to the 33-28-1 mark of the Cavs.
  • As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 4-8 against the spread compared to the 11-19-1 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 1-point favorite.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.2% of the time this season (32 out of 59), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (29 out of 62).
  • The Hawks have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-14) this season while the Cavaliers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.4 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 116.7 points allowed per contest.
  • The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 24.7 assists per contest.
  • The Hawks have struggled to rack up threes, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 10.5 threes made per game. They rank 22nd with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown this season.
  • Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67% of them have been two-pointers (76.1% of the team's made baskets) and 33% have been three-pointers (23.9%).

