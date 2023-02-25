Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-15) and Stetson Hatters (12-17) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Owls suffered an 82-56 loss to FGCU.

Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Stetson 60

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls took down the No. 152-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 66-57, on January 5, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 21

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 19

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on January 12

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 9

54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 16

Kennesaw State Performance Insights