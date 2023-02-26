How to Watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Commodores score an average of 67.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
- Vanderbilt is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- Vanderbilt has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The Tigers put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Commodores give up (70.6).
- Auburn is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
- Auburn is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores concede.
- The Commodores make 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 17.1% less than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 65-55
|Neville Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 83-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 70-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Neville Arena
