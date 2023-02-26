How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
- Virginia Tech is 20-1 when it scores more than 62.4 points.
- The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 3.2 more points than the Hokies give up (58.2).
- When Georgia Tech totals more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.
- Georgia Tech's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (39%).
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 63-55
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-53
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
