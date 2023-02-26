Two hot squads hit the court when the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are putting their 28-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 49.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Georgia is 20-7 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
  • Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
  • The 81.6 points per game the Gamecocks average are 24.2 more points than the Lady Bulldogs allow (57.4).
  • When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.
  • South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.6%).
  • The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Kentucky W 50-40 Memorial Coliseum
2/19/2023 Arkansas W 71-48 Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 Auburn W 70-59 Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

