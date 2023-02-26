How to Watch the Georgia vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are putting their 28-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
Georgia vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 49.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Georgia is 20-7 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
- Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
- The 81.6 points per game the Gamecocks average are 24.2 more points than the Lady Bulldogs allow (57.4).
- When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.
- South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.6%).
- The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 50-40
|Memorial Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Arkansas
|W 71-48
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Auburn
|W 70-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
