Hawks vs. Nets Injury Report Today - February 26
The Atlanta Hawks' (30-30) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-25) at State Farm Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawks earned a 136-119 win against the Cavaliers. Trae Young's team-high 34 points led the Hawks in the win.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|John Collins
|PF
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|13.2
|7.1
|1.2
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Questionable (Knee)
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
Hawks Season Insights
- The Hawks record 116.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Nets give up.
- Atlanta has a 26-14 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.
- The Hawks' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 120.3 points per contest compared to the 116.7 they've averaged this year.
- Atlanta connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.8).
- The Hawks average 114 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while giving up 116.1 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).
Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-5
