The Atlanta Hawks' (30-30) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-25) at State Farm Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawks earned a 136-119 win against the Cavaliers. Trae Young's team-high 34 points led the Hawks in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG John Collins PF Out Concussion Protocol 13.2 7.1 1.2

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Questionable (Knee)

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks record 116.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Nets give up.

Atlanta has a 26-14 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.

The Hawks' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 120.3 points per contest compared to the 116.7 they've averaged this year.

Atlanta connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.8).

The Hawks average 114 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while giving up 116.1 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -5

