Bogdan Bogdanovic and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last game (February 26 win against the Nets) posted 22 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Now let's break down Bogdanovic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.6 12.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA -- 21 18.8 PR 14.5 18 16 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdan Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Wizards

Bogdanovic has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bogdanovic is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 113.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards have conceded 43 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

Conceding 23.7 assists per game, the Wizards are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 28 18 2 4 6 0 0 3/4/2022 35 17 6 2 3 0 2 11/1/2021 34 16 6 6 4 0 0 10/28/2021 34 14 6 4 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bogdanovic or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.