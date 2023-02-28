The Atlanta Hawks, with Dejounte Murray, take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 129-127 win over the Nets, Murray totaled 28 points and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.9 19.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.0 PRA 30.5 32.5 31.4 PR 25.5 26.4 25.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

Murray is responsible for attempting 18.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Wizards concede 113.2 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have conceded 43 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are sixth in the NBA, conceding 23.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 11.7 makes per contest.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2022 43 31 13 14 1 0 0 11/29/2021 34 22 10 8 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.