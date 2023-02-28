Georgia State vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Tuesday's game features the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) clashing at Pensacola Bay Center (on February 28) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-57 win for Georgia State.
In their last game on Friday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 67-61 loss to Georgia Southern.
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers' signature victory this season came against the James Madison Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Lady Panthers brought home the 72-64 win at home on January 28.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on February 18
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 19
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on January 26
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers average 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Georgia State is averaging 57.1 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (61.6 points per game) is 4.5 PPG higher.
- The Lady Panthers post 68.3 points per game in home games, compared to 53.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.6 points per contest.
- Georgia State is allowing 62.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (62.9).
- The Lady Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 57.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.5 points fewer than the 61.6 they've scored this year.
