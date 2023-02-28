Tuesday's game features the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) clashing at Pensacola Bay Center (on February 28) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-57 win for Georgia State.

In their last game on Friday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 67-61 loss to Georgia Southern.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers' signature victory this season came against the James Madison Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Lady Panthers brought home the 72-64 win at home on January 28.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on February 18

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25

Georgia State Performance Insights