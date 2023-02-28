Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14 ACC) hope to snap an 11-game road losing streak at the Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-8.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-8.5)
|145
|-360
|+295
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Syracuse (-8.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year.
- Syracuse has put together a 15-12-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Orange's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Georgia Tech 152nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 80th.
- Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.