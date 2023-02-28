Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) welcome in the Washington Wizards (28-32) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 113 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 113.2 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 230.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered 27 times in 61 matchups with a spread this season.

Washington has won 29 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12000 +4000 - Wizards +60000 +20000 -

