Wednesday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-7) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-18) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia Southern squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

In their last game on Friday, the Lady Eagles claimed a 67-61 win against Georgia State.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 76, Arkansas State 68

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

On January 19, the Lady Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia Southern is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over JMU (No. 109) on February 4

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 183) on February 16

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 183) on January 7

75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on February 18

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia Southern Performance Insights