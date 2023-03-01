Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-11) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (12-20) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Old Dominion, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Panthers are coming off of a 59-44 victory against South Alabama in their last outing on Tuesday.
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Georgia State 58
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 109 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 72-64, it was their best victory of the year so far.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 183) on February 18
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 207) on December 19
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on January 26
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers put up 61.5 points per game (254th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (95th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Georgia State has put up 57.1 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 61.5 overall.
- The Lady Panthers score 68.3 points per game at home, and 53.7 away.
- In 2022-23 Georgia State is allowing 0.8 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (62.9).
- The Lady Panthers have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, generating 56.6 points per contest, 4.9 fewer points their than season average of 61.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.