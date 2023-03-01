The Boston College Eagles (15-16) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 61.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow.

When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 12-7.

Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

The Eagles put up just 3.5 more points per game (65.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (62.4).

Boston College has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Boston College has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.

The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

