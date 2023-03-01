The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) are distant contenders to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +40000 on the moneyline, the 48th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

On Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM ET, the Yellow Jackets match up with the Florida State Seminoles in a road tilt.

Yellow Jackets NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Georgia Tech Team Stats

This year, the Yellow Jackets are 8-5 at home while putting together a 3-7 record on the road and going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In ACC action, Georgia Tech is 4-11. That's compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

With 61.5 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 250th in the country. Defensively, it surrenders 61.2 points per contest, which ranks 94th in college basketball.

Georgia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-8 | Q2 Record: 5-4 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q4 Record: 4-0

2-8 | 5-4 | 2-1 | 4-0 Georgia Tech has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the country. But it also has eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

